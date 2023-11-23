British Shopkeepers and the Fear of £50 Notes

DURING holidays, I take on the persona of a drug dealer. British shopkeepers are often convinced that Pablo Escobar has wandered in to buy a loaf. The blame lies, of course, with our ruthless march towards a global cashless economy and a money changer at Lucky Plaza. The money changer offers great exchange rates. He also hands over £50 notes. In many British shops, a £50 suggests a nefarious enterprise.

Having watched nervous shopkeepers check banknotes under ultraviolet lights, infrared scanners and a laser left over from the last James Bond movie, I began to take it personally. “Nothing personal, mate,” a shopkeeper once reassured me. “The only people who carry £50 notes around here are drug dealers.” Indeed there are often handwritten signs in British shop windows. No £50 notes. They fear forged notes, which now has me looking at my Lucky Plaza money changer in a whole new light. But I’m old school and miserly. Overseas cashless transactions mean poorer exchange rates and “international charges





YahooSG » / 🏆 3. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

S’pore workers in demand internationally, but parents fear overseas postings will impact children’s educationSINGAPORE — As children of a foreign service officer who spent most of their growing up years in various international schools away from their native Singapore, coming back home to the country’s education system in 2018 came as a rude shock.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Indonesia to ease rules on minorities’ places of worship, but they fear that difficulties will remainTwo 2006 government decrees blamed for restricting minority groups from establishing their places of worship. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

‘Getting harder to continue this war’: Ukrainians fear Israel-Hamas conflict would divert attention, funding awayThey believe Russia is banking on the West to lose interest in this conflict, saying that their fight would become much more challenging without continued support from the West.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Wu Jing refuses security escorts for fear of being accused of acting like a big shotThe Chinese action star knows what netizens would say and he's terrified.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Some Ukraine drone pilots fear early advantage over Russia now lostDONETSK REGION, Ukraine: The soldiers piloting Ukraine's fleet of small, cheap assault drones are voicing concerns that, despite pioneering their use, they are now being leapfrogged by their adversary as Moscow pumps money and resources into its drone sector.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Thai sugar producers fear new government controls will delay exportsBANGKOK : Thai sugar exports could face delays next year, producers and sellers of the sweetener said, after the government introduced new measures to protect domestic supply and prevent smuggling.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »