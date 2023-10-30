Britain working for humanitarian pause in Gaza: Foreign minister

Workers sort aid to be distributed to Palestinians, as the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, at a United Nations-run facility, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, on Oct 26, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa)Aid supplies to Gaza have been choked since Israel began bombarding the densely populated Palestinian enclave in response to a deadly attack by the militant group Hamas on Oct 7.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said that humanitarian aid was trickling into Gaza but the volume needed to be increased significantly. "We're working extensively with the Egyptians, with the Israelis, and others to try and have a humanitarian pause, temporary pause so that we can get that humanitarian aid to the people that need it," Cleverly told Reuters at the British Ambassador's residence in Abu Dhabi.Civil order in Gaza 'starting to break down' as food stores ransacked: UN

Israel has so far rejected international calls, including by the United Nations, for a humanitarian pause to its bombardment of Gaza that has displaced one million people and killed more than 8,000, according to Palestinian health authorities. headtopics.com

Israel took action after Hamas gunmen mounted a cross-border assault on Oct 7. Israeli authorities say the militants killed some 1,400 people and took at least 239 hostages. Cleverly is due to meet with United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan later on Monday.UN rights chief raises alarm on 'possibly catastrophic' Gaza ground operation

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

UN rights chief raises alarm on 'possibly catastrophic' Gaza ground operation"Continued violence is not the answer," says United Nations human rights chief Volker Turk after Israel intensified military operations in Gaza. Read more ⮕

Gaza under blackout as Israel reports ‘good progress’ in war against HamasIsrael suggested its long-promised ground offensive against Hamas had begun. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Israel says troops in the field in Gaza, Hamas vows 'full force'JERUSALEM: Hamas pledged to confront Israeli attacks with "full force" after Israel's military widened its air and ground attacks on the Palestinian enclave, suggesting on Saturday (Oct 28) that a long-promised ground offensive had begun. Read more ⮕

Anxiety racks Israeli hostage families as army assaults GazaThe families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip have been racked with worry for their loved ones since the military stepped up ground assaults inside the Palestinian territory, a group lobbying for the families said on Saturday (Oct 28). "This night was the most terrible of all nights ... Read more ⮕

Israel presses ground campaign against Hamas in 'second stage' of Gaza warJERUSALEM: Israeli forces waged ground operations against Hamas in Gaza on Sunday (Oct 29) in what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the second phase of a three-week-old war aimed Read more ⮕

Gaza under blackout as Israel says war 'entered a new phase'The Israeli military has renewed a call for Palestinians to evacuate the northern Gaza Strip, warning that the area is now a "battlefield". Read more ⮕