Britain brings together political and tech leaders to talk AI

The 100-strong guest list includes world leaders, tech executives like Elon Musk and ChatGPT boss Sam Altman, and academics for the event at Bletchley Park, home of Britain's World War Two code-breakers, on Wednesday and Thursday.

But the summit, which focuses on highly capable general-purpose models called "frontier AI", has managed to attract US Vice President Kamala Harris, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, China's vice tech minister and United Nations' Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

China will be a key participant, given the country's role in developing AI technology, although questions have been raised by some lawmakers in Britain about its presence. "This is the UK invitation, this is not the US," she told Reuters. "When the UK government was talking to us, we said it's your summit. So if you want to invite them, invite them."

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Britain publishes 'Bletchley Declaration' on AI safetyLONDON : Britain on Wednesday published a "Bletchley Declaration", agreed with countries including the United States and China, aimed at boosting global efforts to cooperate on artificial intelligence (AI) safety.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

ASIAONECOM: SIA, Scoot to resume flights to 5 cities in China starting Nov 26SINGAPORE — Singapore Airlines (SIA) will resume flights to four cities in China from Nov 26, while budget carrier Scoot will relaunch its Singapore-Changsha route. All five routes had been halted in 2023.

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕

ASIAONECOM: Tengah public transport woes: New bus service serving residents to start on Nov 26Residents living in Tengah can look forward to a new public transport option soon. Taking to Facebook on Wednesday (Nov 1), Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor said that bus service 870 serving the Tengah new town via Plantation Crescent will start on Nov 26. 'Residents can use this new bus service to connect to the transport node...

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕

THENEWPAPER: Websites of all Singapore public hospitals, polyclinics, healthcare groups down on WednesdayThe websites of the major public hospitals, polyclinics and healthcare groups in Singapore could not be accessed on Wednesday morning after they crashed at about 11.30am. Users were unable to access the websites of the Singapore General Hospital, National University...

Source: thenewpaper | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Britain brings together political and tech leaders to talk AILONDON : Britain will convene governments, academia and companies working at the cutting edge of artificial intelligence on Wednesday at the inaugural AI Safety Summit to debate how, and even if, the risks of the technology can be contained.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

THENEWPAPER: ‘Heart-rending’: Britain’s loneliest sheep stranded on cliff for two yearsA sheep has been stranded at the foot of a Scottish Highlands cliff for two years, earning the animal the moniker “Britain’s loneliest sheep”, and prompting animal lovers to call for it to be rescued. The ewe was first spotted by Ms Jillian Turner during a paddling...

Source: thenewpaper | Read more ⮕