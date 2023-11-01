Britain brings together political and tech leaders to talk AI

Sceptics have questioned how much influence Britain can wield when the United States, the Group of Seven industrialised nations and the European Union are pushing other initiatives, some of which are advanced.

Britain's technology minister Michelle Donelan said"the right people with the right expertise" would be around the table to discuss how to mitigate the risks of AI. The U.S. ambassador to Britain, Jane Hartley, said the AI conversation should be global, but added that the invitation to China had come from London.

Canada's minister of innovation, science and industry Francois-Philippe Champagne said AI would not be constrained by national borders, and therefore interoperability between different regulations being put in place was important.

