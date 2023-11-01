Bring your brolly as afternoon showers expected in first two weeks of November

The showers may also extend into the evening on a few days, said Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) on Wednesday. This is because inter-monsoon conditions are expected to set in during the first week of November, while the south-west monsoon is coming to an end.
The inter-monsoon period is characterised by light and variable winds, and thunderstorms that may at times be heavy. Lightning activity also tends to be higher during the inter-monsoon months than in other months of the year, said MSS.For the first two weeks of November, daily maximum temperatures are expected to range between 33 deg C and 35 deg C on most days.
While showers are expected on most days, below-average rainfall is expected in the first fortnight of November.On Oct 9, temperatures exceeded 35 deg C in several parts of Singapore, with 36.3 deg C recorded in Admiralty. This is the highest temperature ever recorded in Singapore in the October month, surpassing the previous record high of 35.7 deg C recorded on Oct 14, 2001, and Oct 13, 2019.
In the second half of October, short-duration thundery showers fell over parts of the island in the afternoon on most days, with showers extended into the evening on a few days.the haze situation also gradually improved,
