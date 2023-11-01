Bring your brolly as afternoon showers expected in first two weeks of November

The showers may also extend into the evening on a few days, said Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) on Wednesday. This is because inter-monsoon conditions are expected to set in during the first week of November, while the south-west monsoon is coming to an end.

The inter-monsoon period is characterised by light and variable winds, and thunderstorms that may at times be heavy. Lightning activity also tends to be higher during the inter-monsoon months than in other months of the year, said MSS.For the first two weeks of November, daily maximum temperatures are expected to range between 33 deg C and 35 deg C on most days.

While showers are expected on most days, below-average rainfall is expected in the first fortnight of November.On Oct 9, temperatures exceeded 35 deg C in several parts of Singapore, with 36.3 deg C recorded in Admiralty. This is the highest temperature ever recorded in Singapore in the October month, surpassing the previous record high of 35.7 deg C recorded on Oct 14, 2001, and Oct 13, 2019.

In the second half of October, short-duration thundery showers fell over parts of the island in the afternoon on most days, with showers extended into the evening on a few days.the haze situation also gradually improved,Please verify your e-mail to read this subscriber-only article in full

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THENEWPAPER: Bring your brolly as afternoon showers expected in first two weeks of NovemberPack an umbrella when you head out as afternoon thundery showers are expected on most days in the first half of November. The showers may also extend into the evening on a few days, said Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) on Wednesday. This is because...

Source: thenewpaper | Read more ⮕

TODAYONLINE: Singapore experiences highest-ever October temperature of 36.3°CSINGAPORE — Singapore experienced its hottest October day on Oct 9, the Meteorological Service Singapore said on Wednesday (Nov 1).

Source: TODAYonline | Read more ⮕

STRAITS_TIMES: Actresses Sandra Oh and Awkwafina bring winning chemistry to film Quiz LadyThey play squabbling sisters in the comedy from Oscar-winning Chinese-American director Jessica Yu. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕

ASIAONECOM: Sales start for regular-priced tickets to Singapore Grand Prix 2024Singapore Grand Prix race promoter Singapore GP Pte Ltd has announced that it will start sales of regular priced tickets for the 2024 Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, after early bird tickets have sold out one month ahead of the expected promotional phase. The regular priced tickets will go on sale come Nov 1, 2023, at 10.

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕

ASIAONECOM: Squid Game reality show, K-dramas and more: 13 programmes to stream this NovemberFrom horror films to K-dramas and a Squid Game reality show, you won't run out of things to watch this month. Here's everything you should stream this November. [embed]https://youtu.be/QWI7EqhLtFo?feature=shared[/embed] If you watched the K-drama Moving and miss the characters, this one's for you.

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕

SBRMAGAZINE: LIST: Condo launches in November homebuyers should look out forpstrongTwo residential developments begin their sales booking this month./strong/p pFor homebuyers looking out for property, November presents two condominium launches that deserve careful consideration.

Source: SBRMagazine | Read more ⮕