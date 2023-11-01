Bring your brolly as afternoon showers expected in first two weeks of November

The showers may also extend into the evening on a few days, said Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) on Wednesday. This is because inter-monsoon conditions are expected to set in during the first week of November, while the south-west monsoon is coming to an end.

The inter-monsoon period is characterised by light and variable winds, and thunderstorms that may at times be heavy. Lightning activity also tends to be higher during the inter-monsoon months than in other months of the year, said MSS.Thundery showers and cooler weather expected in next 2 weeks

For the first two weeks of November, daily maximum temperatures are expected to range between 33 deg C and 35 deg C on most days. While showers are expected on most days, below-average rainfall is expected in the first fortnight of November.On Oct 9, temperatures exceeded 35 deg C in several parts of Singapore, with 36.3 deg C recorded in Admiralty. This is the highest temperature ever recorded in Singapore in the October month, surpassing the previous record high of 35.7 deg C recorded on Oct 14, 2001, and Oct 13, 2019.

In the second half of October, short-duration thundery showers fell over parts of the island in the afternoon on most days, with showers extended into the evening on a few days.the haze situation also gradually improved,

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Broadcom expects $69 billion VMware deal to close before November deadlineU.S. chipmaker Broadcom expects its $69 billion buyout of cloud-computing firm VMware to close before the November deadline, the companies said on Monday, amid investor concerns about securing China's approval for the deal.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

STRAITS_TIMES: Actresses Sandra Oh and Awkwafina bring winning chemistry to film Quiz LadyThey play squabbling sisters in the comedy from Oscar-winning Chinese-American director Jessica Yu. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕

SBRMAGAZINE: LIST: Condo launches in November homebuyers should look out forpstrongTwo residential developments begin their sales booking this month./strong/p pFor homebuyers looking out for property, November presents two condominium launches that deserve careful consideration.

Source: SBRMagazine | Read more ⮕

ASIAONECOM: Squid Game reality show, K-dramas and more: 13 programmes to stream this NovemberFrom horror films to K-dramas and a Squid Game reality show, you won't run out of things to watch this month. Here's everything you should stream this November. [embed]https://youtu.be/QWI7EqhLtFo?feature=shared[/embed] If you watched the K-drama Moving and miss the characters, this one's for you.

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕

ASIAONECOM: 3-year-old girl in China gets kidnapped by monkey, found on tree near cliff hours laterA three-year-old girl in China was reportedly kidnapped by a monkey to a forest, Malaysian news outlet Sin Chew Daily reported on Sunday (Oct 29). The encounter occurred on Oct 21 at Liupanshui city in Guizhou province when the child's father, surnamed Liu and his mother headed to the farm for work and decided to bring their child along with...

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Asiana Airlines board to meet again over merger with Korean AirSEOUL: Asiana Airlines said on Tuesday (Oct 31) it would reconvene a board meeting in early November to decide whether it should accept prospective buyer Korean Air's proposal that includes the sale of its cargo operations over EU antitrust concerns.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕