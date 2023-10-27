Brighton must return to winning ways like last season, says boss De Zerbi

The south coast side, who finished sixth in the English top-flight last campaign to qualify for Europe for the first time in the club's history, snapped a five-game winless streak in all competitions against a struggling Ajax with a home victory.After a loss and a draw from their opening two Europa League matches, Brighton are third in Group B, which also features leaders Marseille and second-placed AEK Athens.

"The most important news is that we kept a clean sheet, but on Sunday we have another big game and we need to be ready," De Zerbi told reporters, referring to their upcoming Premier League match again Fulham.

"However, it's our first victory in Europe for Brighton. It's a great day for our fans, for our club, for our owner, and we're very proud to give them this experience. "For us in this moment, it's important to change the mood, to start winning games, to start to play better because we (have not been) playing like last season." headtopics.com

