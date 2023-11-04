Brentford and West Ham Draw in Premier League Match

Brentford's Neal Maupay ended a 14-month goal drought when he opened the scoring in the 11th minute but the lead lasted just eight minutes before West Ham's Mohammed Kudus scored a stunning volley with his back to goal. Kudus saw another shot come off the post with Jarrod Bowen cleaning up to make it 2-1 following a long VAR check for handball but Brentford equalised in the second half when Konstantinos Mavropanos headed a cross into his own net.

The hosts were much the better team in the second half and took the lead for a second time when club record signing Nathan Collins scored with a towering header to clinch the points as Thomas Frank's side moved up to ninth. West Ham are 11th

