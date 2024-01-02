Breakthrough Study Discovers Altruistic Behavior in Breast Cancer Cells

A 10-year breakthrough study discovered self-sacrificial behavior displayed by certain breast cancer cells, causing relapse of breast cancer in some patients. Scientists from the National University of Singapore Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine (NUS Medicine) called them “altruistic”, because they sacrifice their own growth so that surrounding cancer cells can multiply and resist chemotherapy.

This unexpected discovery contradicted the widely held belief that a cancer cell seeks only its own interests for survival, and is key for more effective treatments for breast cancer





straits_times » / 🏆 5. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Study Reveals Greenwashing in Singapore's E-commerceA recent study published by the Centre for Governance and Sustainability at the National University of Singapore Business School gives consumers reason to be sceptical about green product claims. The study investigates the prevalence of greenwashing in e-commerce in Singapore and found unsubstantiated claims in 51% of sampled products.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Men on secret Facebook group where women name and shame guys they datedA young man discovers that his Tinder profile has been shared on a secret Facebook group where women discuss and share information about the men they have met from dating apps in Singapore. He expresses discomfort and describes it as harassment.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Singapore Port Sets Record with 3 Billion Annual Gross Tons in Vessel ArrivalsSingapore’s port has reached an all-time high in arriving ship traffic, recording 3 billion annual gross tons in vessel arrivals so far in 2023. The record was achieved on Dec 25 with the arrival of the Singapore-registered container ship ONE Olympus at Pasir Panjang Terminal. Acting Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat described it as an “especially significant” breakthrough.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Researchers transplant stem cells into brain to reverse stroke and degenerative diseasesLocal researchers have successfully transplanted stem cells into the brain to reverse the effects of stroke and degenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. The study conducted by scientists from Duke-NUS Medical School showed promising results in mice with induced ischaemic strokes. Within a month of the transplant, the mice regained normal movement. Stroke is the fourth-leading cause of death in Singapore.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Prototype Dorm Room Provides Comfort and Functionality for Foreign WorkersEight foreign workers stayed in a prototype dorm room that had its own hang-out space, study area and sound-insulating call booth. The beds were rearranged to create different areas – such as for rest, for dressing and for cooking – in the room. Workers used the pegboards to hang their bags and store items that they use on a daily basis. The project won a Singapore Good Design (SG Mark) Gold award.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Heritage lovers laud People's Park Complex's possible conservation, but some say total rebuild better for businessPeople's Park Complex, a Chinatown landmark in Singapore for 50 years, is being considered for conservation by the Government. Tenants have mixed views, with some advocating for redevelopment and others valuing its historical and architectural significance. The ongoing conservation study is seen positively by heritage experts, emphasising the importance of preserving post-independence buildings that reflect Singapore's architectural evolution.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »