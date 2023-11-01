Bottom of the table: How have Dutch giants Ajax sunk so low?

Many pundits lay the blame on several seasons of bad transfer dealings. Ajax has traditionally sold off home-grown talent for big profits but the recent turnover has been especially high and the replacements have misfired.

The year before, the Amsterdam club sold Argentine star Lisandro Martinez and Brazilian winger Antony to Manchester United. None of the starting XI from Ajax’s recent highlight – a 2019 Champions League semi-final – are still at the club.

The revolving door on the pitch has been reflected in the management and backroom staff as well, resulting in a damaging lack of stability. Powerful technical director Sven Mislintat, who was behind much of Ajax’s recent transfer activity, was also sacked in September. He is under investigation over a potential conflict of interest.

Local station RTL Nieuws reported this month that the club could face a deficit running into the “tens of millions” and was in talks to open a credit line for the first time in its history.Hedwiges Maduro, who was in charge for Sunday’s defeat, said he “wasn’t looking at the league table”, leading the Ajax supporters’ association match report to quip “but the rest of the Netherlands is”.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Dutch regulator disputes Apple's commissions in dating app caseAMSTERDAM : The Dutch consumer watchdog is challenging the fees that Apple charges dating app providers in the Netherlands as part of its long-running case against the U.S. technology company over the dominance of its app store, according to a filing seen by Reuters.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Charging ahead: Dutch eye boost to 'fast charger' EV networkSCHIPHOL: At a service station near Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, a steady stream of motorists charge up their electric vehicles at "ultra-fast" power points. The whole process takes less than 20 minutes. "It's really great in the Netherlands.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Mainz lift El Ghazi suspension after Israel-Hamas social media post-clubBERLIN : Dutch forward Anwar El Ghazi will return to training and match play after receiving a warning and having shown remorse following his suspension over a social media post about the Israel-Hamas conflict, the Bundesliga club said on Monday.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: 57-year-old Chinese-Chilean table tennis player wins over crowd at Pan American GamesSANTIAGO, Chile: Table tennis player Zeng Zhiying left China all alone for an adventure in Chile in 1989.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Alphabet chief Pichai labored in trenches but rose to defend search giantWASHINGTON: Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, who testified on Monday in Washington to defend Google against allegations it broke antitrust law, replaced company co-founder Larry Page as CEO of parent Alphabet in 2019 as regulatory concern about Big Tech was heading toward a fever pitch.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

THENEWPAPER: Grab to introduce variable commission rate, says move will make driver compensation fairerFrom Nov 14, ride-hailing giant Grab will introduce dynamic commission rates for drivers who use its platform so that the distance travelled and time taken to pick up passengers are taken into account when calculating their earnings. The move, which comes amid an ongoing...

Source: thenewpaper | Read more ⮕