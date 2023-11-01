Boris Johnson asked if hairdryer could fight COVID-19: Ex-aide

As the virus began to spread worldwide in March 2020, Johnson shared with officials a YouTube video of the dryer being used"to kill COVID", according to his former top aide Dominic Cummings. The ex-British leader wanted Chris Whitty, England's chief medical officer, and Patrick Vallance, its chief scientific advisor, to give their opinions about it, Cummings claimed in a statement submitted to a public inquiry into COVID-19.

It is examining the UK government's performance dealing with the virus, which led to nearly 130,000 fatalities being recorded in Britain by mid-July 2021.Cummings, who quit Johnson's government in late 2020 after falling out with him, has used his 115-page witness statement and in-person testimony to assail his former boss's handling of the crisis.

"A low point was when he circulated a video of a guy blowing a special hairdryer up his nose 'to kill COVID' and asked the CSA and CMO what they thought," the former aide stated, referring to Whitty and Vallance.Cummings also claimed Johnson was"extremely distracted" when the virus first hit Britain, due to various personal and political matters."An ex-girlfriend was making accusations about him in the media.

"The dominant culture was macho and heroic," Helen MacNamara, who was one of the country's highest ranking female officials, testified Wednesday.

