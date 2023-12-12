Bonnie Loo Reveals Bad Breakup Following Toxic Relationship

Bonnie Loo revealed she had broken up with her boyfriend earlier this year. Bonnie Loo has revealed that she had a bad breakup earlier this year following a toxic relationship. an episode of HTHT with actress Hazelle Teo Bonnie said that she had dated the man, who is not from showbiz, for close to two years. "This relationship had caused me a lot of sadness, but after this experience, I have grown from it," said Bonnie.

She added that she and her ex-boyfriend started out as friends and even before they were officially dating, she noticed that he has a close female friend. "I have asked him about his state of relationship with the woman and he told me that they were just friends. But after we started dating, there were some red flags, like him not replying to some of my messages," Bonnie shared. When Bonnie brought up her concerns to her ex-boyfriend then, he laughed it off. She didn't pursue further but later discovered from his mother that they even shared a room. "I found out from his mother that while we were in a relationship, the woman was actually staying in his home





