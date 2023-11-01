Bolivia cuts diplomatic ties with Israel over Gaza conflict

Minister in the Presidency Maria Nela Prada also announced the country was sending humanitarian aid to Gaza. The government of leftist Luis Arce is the first in Latin America to cut ties with Israel since the divisive conflict erupted with the Hamas attacks on October 7, which Israeli authorities say killed more than 1,400 people.

Several leaders in the region have spoken out against the offensive, which the Hamas-controlled health ministry says has now killed more than 8,500 Palestinians— two-thirds of them women and children. Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council, has urged a ceasefire.

