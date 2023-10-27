BOJ meets as rising global yields, inflation test yield cap

FILE PHOTO: A man walks at the headquarters of Bank of Japan in Tokyo, Japan, January 18, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File photoTOKYO : The Bank of Japan will face growing pressure at its policy meeting next week to shift further away from its controversial bond yield control, amid rising global bond yields and persistent inflation.

Whether the central bank will further relax its grip on long-term interest rates will largely depend on how markets move leading up to the Oct. 30-31 meeting, sources have told Reuters. "Stocks are weakening now, so the BOJ might hold fire next week. But if markets stabilise, there's a chance of action as early as December," he said.

But the board may discuss the fate of the 1 per cent ceiling set for the 10-year yield, as leaving it unchanged could force it to ramp up bond buying and expand its already huge balance sheet, analysts say. headtopics.com

Inflation has stayed above the BOJ's 2 per cent target for the 18th straight month in September. Surveys have shown heightening inflation expectations, which lowers the real cost of borrowing even if nominal rate levels remain unchanged.

Publicly, BOJ governor Kazuo Ueda has repeatedly ruled out the chance of an early exit, warning of the fallout from slowing global growth and high uncertainty on next year's wage outlook.While higher Japanese rates could stem yen falls, they could lead to an increase in mortgage rates and borrowing costs for smaller firms struggling to emerge from the pandemic. headtopics.com

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno has said he expects the BOJ to work closely with the government in guiding policy, when asked on Friday about next week's rate review. Major financial institutions like Japan's Dai-Ichi Life Insurance project a shift in BOJ policy early next year. Nearly two-thirds of economists polled by Reuters expect the BOJ to end negative rates next year.

