BOJ intervenes as JGB yields hit fresh decade highs after YCC tweak

Japan's central bank on Tuesday took another small step away from its decade-long commitment to ultra-easy stimulus by changing the 1 per cent ceiling for the 10-year yield to a reference point rather than a hard cap.

The monetary authority also removed a pledge to defend the level with offers to buy unlimited amount of bonds, nodding to market forces that have continued to push yields up in line with global moves and domestic inflationary pressures.

Tuesday's adjustments has made it more likely for there to be"a continued sense of caution in the market that we're moving in the direction of policy normalisation," said Keisuke Tsuruta, fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

Tsuruta sees the tweak as a step toward the BOJ eventually exiting from negative interest rates policy, which he expects around the beginning of next year at the earliest. The two-year JGB yield had ticked up to 0.160 per cent, while the five-year yield reached 0.480 per cent, levels not seen since 2011.The 30-year JGB yield was up 3 bps at 1.905 per cent.

After Tuesday's changes, yield curve control is"simplified but effectively dead," said James Malcolm, UBS currency strategist based in London. YCC will stay as a framework until negative interest rate policy ends, when the BOJ could replace it with something like a minimum bond purchase target aimed at managing its balance sheet and countering yield spikes, Malcolm said.

