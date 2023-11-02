Boeing says 'cyber incident' hit parts business after ransom threat

The Lockbit threat was no longer on the gang's website as of Wednesday, and it didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Boeing declined to comment on whether Lockbit was behind the cyber incident it disclosed.

"This issue does not affect flight safety," a Boeing spokesperson said."We are actively investigating the incident and coordinating with law enforcement and regulatory authorities. We are notifying our customers and suppliers."

Boeing's parts and distribution business, which falls under its Global Services division, provides material and logistics support to its customers, according to the company's 2022 annual report. Some webpages on the company's official website that had information on the Global Services division were down on Wednesday, with a message that cited technical issues.

The hacking group typically deploys ransomware on a victim organization's system to lock it up, as well as stealing sensitive data for extortion. It's unclear what data Lockbit may have stolen from the company. Brett Callow, a ransomware expert and threat analyst at the cybersecurity firm Emsisoft, said that while organisations may pay cybercriminal gangs when demanded ransom, that doesn't guarantee that data won't be leaked.

"Paying the ransom would simply elicit a pinky promise from LockBit that they will destroy whatever data they obtained," Callow said."There would, however, be no way of knowing for sure that they actually had."

