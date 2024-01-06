Boeing 737 Max 9 Aircraft Grounded for Safety Checks

HEAD TOPICS

US regulators have ordered the temporary grounding of 171 Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft for safety checks following a cabin panel blowout. A piece of fuselage tore off the left side of the jet as it climbed, forcing pilots to turn back and land safely.

