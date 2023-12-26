BlueSG users face 'ghost vehicles', difficulty ending rentals days after car-sharing firm apologises for 'glitch'

As a frequent user of electric car-sharing service BlueSG here, Ms Jane H did not expect that a 35-minute drive from Pasir Ris to Woodlands would result in a rental charge of more than S$700. Due to a glitch in the car-sharing application last Saturday (Dec 23), Ms Jane, a 29-year-old analyst who declined to give her full name, said that the app showed a rental duration of 36 hours even though it was actually less than one hour





