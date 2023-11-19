Blood and medicine delivered by drone in the Himalayas

In the sub-zero, snow-laden Himalayas, batches of bags of blood, plasma and platelets were flown by drone over multiple 20km trips in a high-altitude drone delivery trial in October. In under seven minutes, the drone covered what would have been an hour’s journey by road in challenging terrain.

"We wanted to check whether the blood was usable after transferring it using the drone," said scientist Sumit Aggarwal, a programme officer at the division of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a state research institute. It was. Besides blood components, the drone also transported essential medicine between Keylong, the administrative centre of Lahaul and Spiti district in the state of Himachal Pradesh, and remote areas such as Tholang district





