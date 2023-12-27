Blizzard Warning in US Great Plains

More than 760,000 people in the northern US Great Plains were under a blizzard warning on Dec 25, as heavy snow and powerful winds pounded the region. Nearly 1 million people across the Northern and Central Plains were under blizzard or ice storm warnings Tuesday, and one person was killed in a traffic accident on Christmas, as heavy snow, freezing rain and powerful winds created treacherous road conditions that forecasters said could last through early Wednesday.

A blizzard warning affecting more than 550,000 people in parts of five states Tuesday afternoon – Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming – is expected to be in effect until early Wednesday morning in parts of the region that may get up to 15cm of snow and wind gusts of up to about 100kmh, the National Weather Service said. A storm is a blizzard when it contains large amounts of snow, winds of more than 50kmh and visibility of less than half a kilometre for at least three hour





