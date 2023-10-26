Blackpink agency YG Entertainment returns to Singapore for K-pop audition in November

A fan poses in front of a bus used for promoting K-pop band Blackpink on the eve of their two-day concert in Hanoi on July 28, 2023.If you are between the ages of 11 and 19, your K-pop star dreams may just come true.

YG Entertainment, the South Korean agency behind K-pop girl group Blackpink, is holding its YG Global Audition Tour here as part of its global talent search. It will be conducted by YG staff from Nov 14 to 16 at Orchard Central.

Applications are open to those born between 2004 and 2012. Consent from a parent or guardian is required for those under 14 years old. Applicants are to register online at linktr.ee/ygaudition and can choose only one category for their audition: vocal, rap, dance or appearance. Registration closes on Nov 5.K-pop star Taeyang journals in a ‘special room’ before bedtime to keep stress at bayFollowing its stop in Singapore, the audition tour will head to Hanoi on Dec 2 and Ho Chi Minh City on Dec 3. headtopics.com

The previous YG Global Audition Tour in Singapore was held in September 2022, and travelled to 25 other countries and cities such as Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Sydney, Hong Kong, Taipei and Tokyo.

Meanwhile, those interested in honing their K-pop singing and dance moves can sign up for an intensive six-day camp organised by the Singapore Raffles Music College (SRMC) and School of Performing Arts Seoul (Sopa). headtopics.com

The Sopa International K-pop Camp is open to those aged 13 and above, and takes place from Nov 20 to 25 at Resorts World Sentosa and Converge Studios.Participants will train under choreographer Choi Hyo-jin from the South Korean dance competition show Street Woman Fighter (2021) and Noh Young-chae, a vocal trainer for K-pop boy bands Astro and Monsta X. Other camp instructors include top students from Sopa.The camp fee is priced at $3,888, and registration closes on Nov 6.

Read more:

thenewpaper »

Blackpink agency YG Entertainment returns to Singapore for K-pop audition in NovemberIt is open to those aged between 11 and 19, and will be held from Nov 14 to 16. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Blackpink's Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun have broken up, agency confirmsThey confirmed their romance just two months ago, but Blackpink's Jisoo and actor Ahn Bo-hyun have broken up. South Korean media JTBC Entertainment News reported today (Oct 24) that the couple parted ways as their relationship 'naturally grew apart' due to their busy schedules. Read more ⮕

K-couple Jisoo from Blackpink and actor Ahn Bo-hyun break upThe high-profile couple went public with their relationship in August. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

K-couple Jisoo from Blackpink and actor Ahn Bo-hyun break upSEOUL – They were touted as the power couple of the year. But two months after going public with their relationship, Blackpink... Read more ⮕

Blackpink's Jisoo and actor Ahn Bo-hyun have split upThe break-up comes two months after the South Korean celebrities went public with their relationship. Read more ⮕

- The dark side of Japan’s entertainment industryFor decades, well-known Japanese talent manager Johnny Kitagawa sexually abused young men and boys who were desperate to make it big in Japan’s entertainment industry. Read more ⮕