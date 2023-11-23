Binance faces investor withdrawals after CEO pleads guilty in US probe

Investors pulled about US$956 million (S$1.28 billion) from crypto exchange Binance over the past 24 hours, market data showed, after its founder and chief executive Zhao Changpeng stepped down and pleaded guilty on Tuesday to settle a years-long US illicit finance probe. The deal, in which Binance will pay US$4.3 billion to US authorities, raises questions over the future of the world’s largest crypto exchange and marks another blow for an industry beset by scandals.

Zhao has been replaced byat the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Singapore Exchange. It remained unclear on Wednesday how much jail time, if any, Zhao would ultimately serve, and how much influence he - as Binance’s founder and major shareholder - could continue to exert on Binance under the terms of the settlement. Some analysts also noted that the deal was unlikely to end the exchange’s US legal woes, with Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charges alleging Binance broke US securities laws still unresolved. “Binance is not entirely out of the wood





straits_times » / 🏆 5. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

China's big policy moves draw cautious investors back to beat-down stock marketSHANGHAI/SINGAPORE : Investors are making a tentative return to China's beaten-down stock markets as the government opened the stimulus taps, including pressing a national fund for support, but they remain mindful the economy and sentiment are still fragile.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Global Inflation Forces Investors to Rethink Japan BetsGlobal inflationary forces are finally seeping into Japan's economy after decades of falling prices, forcing investors to radically rethink their Japan bets as the Bank of Japan considers a major policy shift.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

China iPhone sales strong, Apple tells investors as Huawei threat loomsApple said on Thursday (Nov 2) that demand for its iPhones in China was strong, trying to reassure investors who are worried it is losing ground to a newly resurgent Huawei Technologies and other local smartphone makers.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

China iPhone sales strong, Apple tells investors as Huawei threat loomsApple said on Thursday that demand for its iPhones in China was strong, trying to reassure investors who are worried it is losing ground to a newly resurgent Huawei Technologies and other local smartphone makers.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Commentary: How China can reassure nervous foreign investors before it’s too lateForeign investors are exiting China in a trickle, but it will soon become a river unless Beijing takes immediate and substantive steps to reassure them, says Wang Xiangwei for SCMP.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

China's 'silver-haired' investors exit the game with no one waiting in the wingsWith diminishing prospects of returns and competing uses of their time and money, potential investors both young and old are unlikely to dive in.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »