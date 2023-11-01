Billionaire heiress Kim Lim says she's now 'scared' when it comes to relationships

Lim had separated from her second husband, Mr Leslie Leow, just two months after their lavish wedding in February 2022. Talking about the split in another interview earlier this year, she said: “At that time, I may have been too eager to have a warm home and find a good partner to settle down (with)... I can only blame myself for not getting to know someone well, and everything was decided too hastily.”Superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo to visit Singapore in June

In May, her first husband Koh Bin Kai, who’s also her six-year-old son’s dad, was sentenced to two years and 10 months’ jail after pleading guilty to three charges under the Remote Gambling Act.She told 8Days she doesn't know if her previous marriages have made her not believe in love anymore, or if she's simply so busy she"cannot feel anything outside of work”.

“I’m still trying to find a balance. I don’t have time for myself (or) my son (Kyden) – but I try to come back every two weeks (from work trips) and spend one or two days with him. “My work is going okay, and maybe this is the part where (people say) ‘nothing is perfect’. Maybe the imperfect part of me is my love life.”

“Life is funny because it hits you at unexpected moments. When you want (love), it doesn’t come, but when you don’t want it, it comes. “After Kyden, I always said I don’t want kids anymore. Now I see everyone around me with their kids and it’s so cute, but I’m like, 'urgh, no one to have with' (laughs).Singapore

