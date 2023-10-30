Big Tech Companies Delay Payment of Fines for Years

Rarely a month goes by without big tech companies getting fined for price fixing, squashing competitors or misusing data, but it can take years before they pay a penny. X (formerly Twitter) has not paid any of the two billion euro (US$2.2 billion) in fines issued since last September. TikTok also owes hundreds of millions. Amazon is still appealing against a 746 million euro fine from 2021, Luxembourg's data regulator told AFP.

Google is still disputing EU fines worth more than eight billion euros for abusing its market position between 2017 and 2019. Apple has fought for years against a French antitrust fine of 1.1 billion euros and an order to pay 13 billion euros of tax to Ireland. This week Australia confirmed that X (formerly Twitter) had not paid a fine imposed for failing to outline its plans to stamp out content depicting child sexual abuse - though X is now counter-suing





🏆 5. ChannelNewsAsia » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

European Commission confirms requests to big tech companies on harmful contentLONDON: The European Commission said on Thursday (Oct 26) that it had not launched formal investigations into efforts by Meta, TikTok and X to remove harmful content from their platforms, confirming it had so far sent them requests for information.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 5. / 66,3 Read more »

German antitrust head warns AI may boost Big Tech's dominanceFRANKFURT : The head of Germany's cartel office has warned that artificial intelligence may boost Big Tech's market power and regulators should be on the lookout for any anti-competitive behaviour.The comments by Andreas Mundt underscore regulatory concerns that tech giants, with their vast troves of user

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 5. / 66,3 Read more »

Big tech can help people be more active “climate game changers”: Google’s chief sustainability officerBig tech has the tools to help all of us cut our emissions. But to be credible, big tech firms also need to work harder in cutting their own large carbon footprints. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 66,3 Read more »

China’s internet addiction regulation for minors could hit Big Tech over timeChina’s latest regulation to further tighten internet use by minors, which takes effect on Jan 1, 2024, is expected to have a limited impact on Big Tech firms in the short term but could erode their long-term user base, according to analysts.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 5. / 66,3 Read more »

EU urges Big Tech to tackle terrorist content after Hamas attackLONDON — The European Union has expanded that tech companies must remove illegal content from their platforms, or risk facing severe legal penalties.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 5. / 66,3 Read more »

Tennessee attorney general says six states to discuss big-tech investigationWASHINGTON : Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti's office said on Monday that there would be a press conference on Tuesday with five other states to discuss a big-tech investigation.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 5. / 66,3 Read more »