Biden voices support for humanitarian 'pause' in Israel-Hamas war

"As a rabbi, I need you to call for a ceasefire right now," she said, referring to the deadly conflict between Israel and Hamas. The president responded:"I think we need a pause. A pause means giving time to get the prisoners out."

Asked about his remarks, the White House later clarified that by"prisoners" the president was referring to hostages held by Hamas. Biden engaged further with the woman, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by the nickname Bibi.

"I'm the guy that convinced Bibi to call for a ceasefire to let the prisoners out. I'm the guy that talked to (Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-)Sisi to convince him to open the door" along Gaza's border with Egypt toBiden indicated that he was discussing the recent release of two US hostages formerly held by the Palestinian militant group.

