Biden tells Netanyahu US support depends on Israeli actions to protect Gaza civilians

US President Joe Biden and Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a phone call on Thursday that continued US support would depend on Israel i actions to protect Gaza civilians, for the first time suggesting conditions on military aid .

In a phone call after the Israeli killing of seven aid workers -- which Israel says was a mistake -- Biden urged Netanyahu to "announce and implement a series of specific, concrete and measurable steps to address civilian harm, humanitarian suffering and the safety of aid workers," a White House statement said. Biden "made clear that US policy with respect to Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel's immediate action on these steps," it said

Biden Netanyahu US Israel Gaza Civilians Military Aid Phone Call

