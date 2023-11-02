Biden taps architect of tough China stance as State Dept number two

A well-known presence on Washington's think tank circuit, the loquacious Campbell took an unusually high profile under former secretary of state Hillary Clinton as the top diplomat for Asia, pursuing a punishing trans-Pacific travel schedule as he made the case that the US was in Asia for the long haul.

The US has again been pulled into the Middle East after the bloody Oct 7 assault by Hamas and Israel's relentless reprisals, with

In an essay he co-wrote in Foreign Affairs in 2018 while out of power, Campbell said that US policymakers across the ideological spectrum needed to acknowledge that longstanding policies had failed in their goal of persuading Beijing"that it was neither possible nor necessary to challenge the US-led security order in Asia".

US lawmakers across party lines have increasingly agreed on a hard line toward China. But Campbell may still face Senate scrutiny for his activities outside of government, including heading a business advisory group before returning to serve under Biden.

Campbell is part of an ultimate Washington power couple, married to Lael Brainard, the director of the National Economic Council and formerly vice chair of the Federal Reserve.

