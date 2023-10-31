Biden approves largest offshore wind project in US history

Dominion Energy's Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project is located 23.5 nautical miles off Virginia Beach and marks the fifth such offshore wind plan under the Biden administration, which has come under fire from environmentalists for also greenlighting several new major fossil fuel leases.

The project is expected to provide hundreds of jobs in both the construction and operational phase, as well as generate regional economic development, the statement added. The United States has set a goal of 30 gigawatts of wind energy by 2030, as part of its broader goal of meeting its commitments to net zero carbon emissions by 2050, and a carbon free power sector by 2035.

Bob Blue, Dominion Energy's chair, president and CEO said in a recent statement after the delivery of the first wind turbine foundations that the project"continues to move forward on time and on budget" with installation of the 176 turbines beginning in 2024 and expected to conclude in late 2026.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.