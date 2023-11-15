Biden and Xi Jinping to Meet for Talks on Military Conflicts and AI

U.S. President Joe Biden meets Chinese leader Xi Jinping for the first time in a year on Wednesday, for talks that may ease friction between the adversarial superpowers on military conflicts, drug-trafficking and artificial intelligence. However, deep progress on the vast differences separating the world's economic superpowers may have to wait for another day

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELNEWSASİA: Indonesian President Urges Biden for Cease-Fire in Israel-Hamas ConflictIndonesian President Joko Widodo appeals to U.S. President Joe Biden for a cease-fire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas during a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 13, 2023. Leaders from the United States and Indonesia were in discussions on Monday (Nov 14) that will set the stage for US President Joe Biden 's Biden greeted Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the White House as the two leaders prepare for a Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco, where Washington hopes to reduce friction with Beijing. Biden is due to meet Xi on Wednesday. Biden and Widodo are expected to agree to new cooperation in defence areas including cybersecurity, space, combined exercises and nuclear threats, according to a senior Biden administration official who declined to be identified

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

STRAİTS_TİMES: Chinese President Xi Jinping to Dine with Top US Business Leaders in San FranciscoChinese President Xi Jinping is set to have dinner with top business leaders in San Francisco as he aims to attract American companies and address recent struggles in foreign investment. The dinner will take place during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum and follows talks between Xi and U.S. President Joe Biden .

Source: straits_times | Read more »

STRAİTS_TİMES: Biden and Xi Jinping to Meet for Talks on Military Conflicts and AIU.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are set to meet for talks that aim to ease tensions on military conflicts , drug-trafficking, and artificial intelligence. However, significant progress on economic differences may be delayed.

Source: straits_times | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASİA: Biden Administration Takes Steps to Free Up Wireless Spectrum for Advanced TechnologyPresident Joe Biden 's administration announces measures to meet the increasing demand for wireless services in the U.S. by repurposing spectrum currently allocated for parts of the federal government.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

STRAİTS_TİMES: Run-off Election in Liberia between President Weah and Former VP BoakaiPeople in Liberia are casting their votes in a run-off election between President George Weah and former Vice-President Joseph Boakai. The election is taking place in Monrovia, Liberia on November 14, 2023.

Source: straits_times | Read more »

TODAYONLİNE: Committed to Social Good: SUSS President Sets Out PrioritiesSingapore University of Social Sciences' (SUSS) second President Tan Tai Yong is on a mission: To hire academics committed to the university's goal of achieving social good. Prof Tan Tai Yong, who took over the helm in January this year, wants to deliver on the university’s vision as a driver of lifelong learning and impactful research.

Source: TODAYonline | Read more »