Biden administration unveils rules to reduce methane emissions

The Biden administration has unveiled final rules aimed at cracking down on US oil and gas industry releases of methane, as part of a global plan to reduce emissions. The rules were announced at the United Nations COP28 climate change conference in Dubai. Methane has a higher warming potential than carbon dioxide and can have a more immediate impact on limiting climate change.





ChannelNewsAsia » / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Indonesian President Urges Biden for Cease-Fire in Israel-Hamas ConflictIndonesian President Joko Widodo appeals to U.S. President Joe Biden for a cease-fire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas during a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 13, 2023. Leaders from the United States and Indonesia were in discussions on Monday (Nov 14) that will set the stage for US President Joe Biden's Biden greeted Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the White House as the two leaders prepare for a Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco, where Washington hopes to reduce friction with Beijing. Biden is due to meet Xi on Wednesday. Biden and Widodo are expected to agree to new cooperation in defence areas including cybersecurity, space, combined exercises and nuclear threats, according to a senior Biden administration official who declined to be identified

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Man allegedly stole cash from restaurant, spat and punched copHe was arrested for allegedly stealing $121 cash from a restaurant in Geylang. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Man allegedly stole cash from restaurant, spat at and punched copHe was arrested for allegedly stealing $121 cash from a restaurant in Geylang. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Auxiliary cop allegedly misappropriated lost wallet at Changi Airport, used bank cards to shopAn auxiliary police officer was working at Changi Airport Terminal 3 on July 23 when he allegedly misappropriated a lost wallet entrusted to him. According to court documents, it contained a UOB One Visa debit card. Giong Chun Yong, 46, is also said to have...

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Man allegedly offered bribe to cop and gave $750 to auxiliary policeman in separate incidentsChen Dongliang, 33, is accused of committing the offences in May 2021 and July 2022. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Auxiliary cop goes on shopping spree after allegedly misappropriating lost wallets at Changi AirportSINGAPORE — An auxiliary police officer was working at Changi Airport Terminal 3 on July 23 when he allegedly misappropriated a lost wallet entrusted to him. According to court documents, it contained a UOB One Visa debit card.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »