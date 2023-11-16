Beyond The Vines apologises for inadequate response to Israel-Hamas war

Beyond The Vines (BTV) has apologised on Thursday (Nov 16) for their previous "grossly inadequate" response on social media to the Israel-Hamas war. In a statement on Instagram, founders Daniel Chew and Rebecca Ting said that their words and manner on Instagram were "insensitive and inappropriate". They reiterated that they do not condone the killing of thousands of innocent Palestinians in Gaza City.

But Chew and Ting added that they "take full responsibility" for their "insensitivity and mishandling" of the matter, and hope to be given an opportunity to learn and get this right in the future. "We're sorry for the mistakes we made. As an active founder-led business, we take great pride in doing most things ourselves," BTV's founders said. "But as the brand and community have grown and evolved, so must our practices, which in this event was grossly inadequate. "We can't reiterate our sincere apology and commitment to learning from this incident and aspire to be a business that our community is proud o

