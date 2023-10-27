Beware of phishing scam involving fake ‘WhatsApp Web’ pages

Pay close attention to what is in your web browser’s address bar the next time you log into Whatsapp Web, the police said.Pay close attention to what is in your web browser’s address bar the next time you try to log in to Whatsapp Web, for it could be a new variant of phishing scams instead.

In a media statement on Friday, the police warned of fraudulent websites that “trick users into authorising access to their WhatsApp account for the scammers”. In these cases, victims who wish to use WhatsApp on their computers would search for the official “WhatsApp Web” webpage on online search engines like Google.

They would then click on the first few search results without verifying the uniform resource locator (URL) links. The links, however, would be bluffs leading to phishing websites. These hoax pages would be embedded with the genuine QR code extracted from the official website of WhatsApp, said the police. headtopics.com

When victims scan the QR code on the phishing websites with their mobile phones, the page would be unresponsive, and scammers would gain remote access to their WhatsApp accounts.When can scam victims expect payout under the proposed shared liability framework?The scammers would then message the victims’ contacts asking for personal details and i-banking credentials, or for money transfers to a designated bank account.

Even though the victims would have noticed that the QR codes on the fake phishing websites did not bring them to WhatsApp Web’s desktop interface, they would not immediately realise that their accounts had been compromised as they could still access WhatsApp. headtopics.com

“The victims would only discover that their WhatsApp accounts were compromised when they were notified by their contacts of unusual requests such as asking for transfer of monies or i-banking credentials,” the police said.

Read more:

thenewpaper »

Beware of phishing e-mails asking taxpayers to view property tax notices via WeTransfer: IrasDo not click on a URL link purportedly from the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) claiming that your property tax notice is ready for viewing via... Read more ⮕

Beware of phishing e-mails asking taxpayers to view property tax notices via WeTransfer: IrasThose who have fallen for the scam are advised to make a police report. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

AGC says letter bearing its logo and asking recipient to pay fee ‘for justice’ is fakeA letter bearing the letterhead of the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) and the signature of one of its senior officers is fake, the organisation said on Wednesday. The forged letter accused the recipient of suspected money laundering and ordered him to pay a fee “for... Read more ⮕

AGC says letter bearing its logo and asking recipient to pay fee ‘for justice’ is fakeThe forged letter accused the recipient of suspected money laundering and sought a fee in Indonesian rupiah. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Parents willing to pay more for planet-friendly toys, but are toy makers ready to deliver?The toy industry has historically been criticised for its reliance on fossil fuels and plastics. With sustainability on many consumers’ minds, retailers are having to think outside of the box to serve up what customers want. Sally Patterson reports. Read more ⮕

China's Country Garden had failure-to-pay credit event, CDS panel rulesChinese developer Country Garden Holdings suffered a failure to pay credit event on October 18, a panel ruling on derivatives said on Thursday, paving the way for investors to receive a payout on default insurance. Read more ⮕