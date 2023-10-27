Beware of phishing scam involving fake ‘WhatsApp Web’ pages: Police

Pay close attention to what is in your Web browser’s address bar the next time you log into WhatsApp Web, the police said.

In a media statement on Friday, the police warned of fraudulent websites that “trick users into authorising access to their WhatsApp account for the scammers”. The links took them to phishing websites embedded with the genuine QR code extracted from the official website of WhatsApp, said the police.

The scammers then messaged the victims’ contacts asking for personal details and Internet banking credentials, or for money transfers to a designated bank account. “The victims would only discover that their WhatsApp accounts were compromised when they were notified by their contacts of unusual requests such as asking for transfer of monies or i-banking credentials,” the police said. headtopics.com

