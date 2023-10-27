'Better to stay safe': Singapore travellers cancel holidays to Middle East amid Israel-Hamas war

New: You can now listen to articles.SINGAPORE: The Great Wall of China, Taj Mahal, Christ the Redeemer, Machu Picchu and the Colosseum. These are some of the"wonders of the world" Dr Chua Ee Chek has seen so far.
Together with six friends, Dr Chua was scheduled to travel to Petra through Istanbul from Oct 22 to Nov 3. Like Dr Chua, several travellers from Singapore are cancelling their plans to visit countries in the Middle East over safety concerns.
"But I thought it was not very safe to be around there. So, we decided to cancel," said the 65-year-old.Mrs Ng added that she decided to cancel after Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) released an advisory that Singaporeans shouldHaving been to Israel in 2016, missing it this time around was "not too much of a loss" for Mrs Ng. However, she had been looking forward to seeing the pyramids in Egypt as well as Petra in Jordan.
In Mrs Ng’s case, as she bought her flight tickets online, she had to pay both the cancellation charges as well as the platform's service fees. It has offered various options to customers, including transferring to other destinations or rescheduling their trips without penalty.
"We will continue to provide regular updates and safety information to our customers, including any necessary itinerary adjustments or contingency plans," Ms Tan said. If they cancel the tour within seven days of the departure date, they will be charged the full fare inclusive of taxes. And if air tickets have been issued, customers will also have to bear the cost of flights.
