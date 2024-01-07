If you think that fixed deposits are only for conservative cash-rich aunties and uncles, think again. A fixed deposit (also known as a time deposit) account is a type of bank account that pays account holders a fixed amount of interest in exchange for depositing a certain sum of money for a certain period of time. While fixed deposit rates hit a high of four per cent in Jan 2023, they've taken a dip since then and fixed deposit alternatives are looking ever more enticing.

Having said that, some fixed deposit rates are still very decent and worth giving a shot if you have some money lying around. You don't even need a large stash of cash-these days, banks are offering fixed deposits starting from as low as $500! Here's our round-up of the best fixed deposit rates in Singapore in January 2024 for banks like UOB, DBS, OCBC, and more





asiaonecom » / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore's Hotel and Retail Sectors Expected to Perform Strongly in 2024Prime hotel, retail and rental accommodation sectors are expected to perform strongly next year in Singapore, according to Savills. The tourism rebound is seen as the major driver of opportunities in premium hotels and quality retail outlets. Savills remains bullish on Singapore's prime rental residential segment.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

Singapore's Economy Grows 2.8% in Q4 2023, PM Lee Expects 1-3% Growth in 2024Singapore's economy expanded 2.8% in the fourth quarter of 2023, beating expectations. PM Lee expects the economy to grow by 1-3% in 2024, depending on the external environment.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Singapore's Transport Scene: What to Expect in 2024After a record-breaking year in 2023, experts predict that Singapore's transport scene will not continue its upward trend due to an increase in supply. This article explores the possible changes in public transport, ride-hailing, and Certificate of Entitlement prices that people moving around the island may face in the next 12 months.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

New Players and Trends in Singapore's Cocktail Scene for 2024Drinks experts predict the continuation of the trend of new players focusing on novel experiences in the Singapore cocktail scene for 2024. Bar Spectre, a mental wellness-themed drinking joint, plans to organize workshops and pairing dinners that combine mental wellness activities with cocktail craft. Craft beer entrepreneur and drinks blogger, Mr Daniel Goh, expects the trend to expand into unusual pocket and hybrid concepts.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Eco-friendly jet fuel production expected to triple by 2024The production of eco-friendly jet fuel is expected to triple to 1.875 billion litres in 2024, accounting for 0.53 per cent of the aviation industry’s fuel needs. However, this is still far behind the amount needed to reach the target of having cleaner jet fuel form 5 per cent of fuel consumption by 2030.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Focus sought for green transition, food security, workers’ needs in 2024 budgetPwC Singapore proposes higher funding for food security, prioritizing employees' needs, and supporting businesses transitioning towards sustainability in Singapore's 2024 budget. They recommend a Sustainability Support Scheme (SSS) to provide grants and tax incentives for businesses to operationalize their sustainability strategies.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »