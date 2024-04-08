Benzema and Hamdallah lead Al-Ittihad to victory in Saudi Super Cup semi-final

Al-Ittihad 's Karim Benzema scored an early goal and Abderrazak Hamdallah struck before halftime to earn a 2-1 win over Al-Wehda in Abu Dhabi on Monday and a place in the Saudi Super Cup final. Benzema scored his first goal of 2024 by pouncing on a poor clearance to fire home from close range in the first minute before Hamdallah doubled the lead with a tap-in after 42. Hussain Ahmed Al Issa got a consolation goal for Al-Wehda in the dying seconds after Faycal Fayar's penalty miss in the 91st.

Al-Ittihad coach Marcelo Gallardo will be looking to lift his first title for the club in Thursday's final. They will face the winners of the clash between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr in the second semi-final being played later on Monday at Al-Jazira's Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium.

