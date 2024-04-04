Bella Astillah Accuses Husband Aliff Aziz of Cheating with Her Sister

Malaysian singer-actress Bella Astillah accuses husband Aliff Aziz of cheating on her 11 times, including with her younger sister Eriqa. Bella claims to have evidence to support her allegations.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



straits_times / 🏆 5. in SG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore singer-actor Aliff Aziz's wife Bella Astillah files for divorceBella Astillah, the wife of Singapore singer-actor Aliff Aziz, has filed for divorce at the Syariah Court of the Federal Territories. She wants an amicable divorce and for Aliff to have access to their children. The divorce is expected to be finalized on April 4. Aliff and actress Ruhainies were detained by Malaysia's Federal Territories Religious Department on March 9.

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Bella Astillah denies she planned arrest of her husband Aliff Aziz and friend RuhainiesMalaysian singer-actress Bella Astillah has rubbished allegations that she planned the arrest of her husband, Singaporean actor Aliff Aziz, and her good friend, actress Ruhainies.

Source: stompsingapore - 🏆 11. / 53 Read more »

Bella Astillah denies she was behind arrest of husband Aliff Aziz and RuhainiesAliff and Ruhainies were detained on March 9 for alleged khalwat (close proximity).

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Bella Astillah files for divorce from Aliff Aziz after he was arrested at co-star's KL condo unitBella Astillah, the 30-year-old wife of Singapore singer-actor Aliff Aziz has filed for divorce at the Syariah Court of the Federal Territories.

Source: stompsingapore - 🏆 11. / 53 Read more »

Aliff Aziz and M'sian actress Ruhainies break silence, say they're 'just friends'Malaysian actress Ruhainies has issued an official statement days after her suspected khalwat (close proximity) case with Singaporean actor Aliff Aziz.

Source: stompsingapore - 🏆 11. / 53 Read more »

Singapore actor Aliff Aziz and Malaysian actress Ruhainies break silence on suspected khalwat caseKUALA LUMPUR – Malaysian actress Ruhainies has issued an official statement days after her suspected khalwat (close proximity) case with Singaporean actor Aliff Aziz.

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »