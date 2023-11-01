Beggars or not? Retiree warns about women asking for free meals at MRT stations

"They said they had no money to eat, so I took them to a stall. One of them later said she wanted to buy another serving of noodles for her sister," he told Shin Min Daily News. Recently, Li encountered two other women who tried to get a free meal from him outside Bukit Gombak MRT station.

"After I rejected them, they stopped outside a convenience store and said they wanted to buy drinks. I ended up spending about $5 buying two cans of fruit juice for them."Their requests didn't end there. After getting the drinks, the women asked Li for "living expenses".

When a Shin Min reporter visited the hawker stalls outside Bukit Gombak MRT station, a stall employee named Hannah said that over the past year, it was common to see people asking others for money in the area.

Hannah told Shin Min that she informed SMRT about the situation and saw a temporary improvement, but not much has changed.It seems like Li isn't the only one who has had run-ins with women asking him for free meals.

"They would tell me, 'I haven't had anything to eat all day and I'm starving, can I have some money to buy food?'" On another occasion, the second woman who approached him demanded that he buy her a drink on top of the meal he'd already bought her. Hong said that he walked away as she was about to ask him for more money."I wanted to take a photo of her, but she was quick to stop me the moment I took out my phone," said Hong.

