Bedbugs Infestations Spreading Across the Globe

From Paris to London, then Seoul and Hong Kong. No, this is not the glittery lifestyle of a jet-setting supermodel, but the scourge of bedbugs spreading across the globe. Following reports of bedbug infestations in South Korea, France and Britain, people in Hong Kong are reportedly buying insect killers and hiring pest control services.

This, after the city’s rail operator MTR carried out a deep cleaning of some of its trains, following a widely-shared photo of a brown, oval-shaped insect on an Airport Express train seat.Resembling apple seeds, these tiny and wingless pests are just 5mm-long. Spotting one can be very tricky since they are most active at night. Bedbug bites do not transmit diseases, but causes severe itching, said Singapore’s national health platform HealthHub. Their bites are extremely itchy and recognisable as clusters of red bumps on areas on the body that are usually not covered up, such as the neck, arms and leg





thenewpaper » / 🏆 7. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Korea launches 4-week campaign to fight nationwide bedbugs infestationsThe number of confirmed or suspected cases of bedbug appearances across South Korea has risen to about 30 since the first reports surfaced in September.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Explainer: Why are bedbugs resurging and spreading in a few countries, and will Singapore be next?SINGAPORE — A recent wave of bedbug infestations has gripped South Korea, after reports of outbreaks across Europe such as in the capital city of France and across the United Kingdom that have previously raised alarm.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Food caterer fined $6k after 92 people fall sick, cockroach and rodent infestations foundA food caterer was fined $6,00 for numerous hygiene offences after 92 people fell sick, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a statement.

Source: stompsingapore - 🏆 11. / 53 Read more »

South Korea ramps up pest control after reports of bedbug infestationsSEOUL — South Korea is ramping up pest control measures and inspections to prevent a spread of bedbugs after reports of suspected infestations at some saunas and residential facilities, officials said on Wednesday (Nov 8).

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

KG Catering fined S$6,000 over hygiene lapses such as cockroach, rodent infestationsMore than 90 people were reported to have gastroenteritis that was traced to food supplied by the company.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Fake news on Indonesia election spreading as govt asks Facebook to take down over 450 ‘hoaxes’There have been at least 15 election-related posts to clarify pieces of fake news, better known in the country as “hoaxes”. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »