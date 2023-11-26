Bedbug Infestations on the Rise in Popular Tourist Destinations

With bedbugs becoming a problem in popular tourist destinations, pest control firms in Singapore are experiencing a surge in demand for their services. Mrs Teh San San discovered bedbugs in her home after a vacation to Hong Kong and paid close to $1,000 to have them exterminated. Pest control firms in Singapore have reported a 30-50% increase in requests for their services in November.





South Korea ramps up pest control after reports of bedbug infestationsSEOUL — South Korea is ramping up pest control measures and inspections to prevent a spread of bedbugs after reports of suspected infestations at some saunas and residential facilities, officials said on Wednesday (Nov 8).

Panic buying of insect killers in Hong Kong due to bedbug fearsFears over an invasion of bedbugs in Hong Kong have sparked panic buying of insect killers and a leap in inquiries about pest control. But an expert said on Monday (Nov 13) that infestations of the insects, as common as mosquitoes, could be avoided with good hygiene and simple precautions.

Bedbugs Infestations Spreading Across the GlobeReports of bedbug infestations in South Korea, France, and Britain have led to people in Hong Kong buying insect killers and hiring pest control services. Bedbug bites cause severe itching and are recognisable as clusters of red bumps on uncovered areas of the body.

KG Catering fined S$6,000 over hygiene lapses such as cockroach, rodent infestationsMore than 90 people were reported to have gastroenteritis that was traced to food supplied by the company.

Food caterer fined $6k after 92 people fall sick, cockroach and rodent infestations foundA food caterer was fined $6,00 for numerous hygiene offences after 92 people fell sick, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a statement.

South Korea launches 4-week campaign to fight nationwide bedbugs infestationsThe number of confirmed or suspected cases of bedbug appearances across South Korea has risen to about 30 since the first reports surfaced in September.

