Bayern's Neuer prepares for imminent Bundesliga return with eye on Euros

The 37-year-old, who broke his leg during a skiing holiday after Germany's World Cup first-round exit in December and required surgery, has been working hard on his return with intensive training sessions.

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel is reluctant to commit to the player's return this week but Neuer cannot wait to get back as he prepares for another battle: to reclaim his Germany number one spot ahead of next year's European Championship on home soil.

The keeper, who has 117 caps for Germany and won a World Cup winners' medal in 2014, had been first choice for the national team for more than 13 years but his spot is currently occupied by Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen. headtopics.com

"We have to wait and see," Bayern's Tuchel said on Tuesday when asked whether Neuer will return this week."We have to talk to Manuel about it. It's clear that he wants to play." "It is always great to be on the pitch, that's clear," said Ulreich last week."But my role here at Bayern is also clear. When Manuel is fit then he will play."

Read more:

ChannelNewsAsia »