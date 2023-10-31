Bayern's German Cup game in the balance over pitch conditions

"We will arrive on matchday. That was always the plan and has nothing to do with the pitch," Tuchel told a press conference. "If it is cancelled then maybe we won't even have to leave (for Saarbruecken). Today and tomorrow morning there will be a pitch inspection. If there is a cancellation it will hopefully come before we leave."

Tuchel, whose team take on title rivals Borussia Dortmund on Saturday in the Bundesliga, said that while Bayern would have two away games in a row in a span of three days, Dortmund play at home in the German Cup on Wednesday and against Bayern.

"If the DFB decides tomorrow that we will play I hope that it will be under normal conditions," Tuchel said. The coach is likely to rest some of his players ahead of the league clash against Dortmund, but that is unlikely to include 30-year-old striker Harry Kane.

"Harry is used to playing a lot and that's how he gets match fitness. He knows how to play with an economy and he knows how to play a lot," Tuchel said of Kane, who scored a hat-trick in their 8-0 win over Darmstadt on Saturday."The decision has not been taken yet, to be honest. I have to talk to some players who have played a lot. Nouss (Noussair Mazraoui) is a bit ill. Jamal (Musiala) was a bit ill yesterday," Tuchel said.

"I have to see how Kingsley Coman is after he turned an ankle (on Saturday). Those are more the issues that may make sense to rest some players. Otherwise everyone is used to playing Wednesday-Saturday."

