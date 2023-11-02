Batteries made from paper, biodegradable ‘plastic’, contactless health monitoring devices: Exciting innovations that will revolutionise our future

"In the initial stages of a startup, challenges related to cost and scalability are common. By offering our expertise, a supportive platform and grants, we hope to help these startups move forward with their innovations," explained Jason Liao, President of the OPPO Research Institute.

In the case of Flint, Liao points out that OPPO can provide valuable guidance on product enhancement, leveraging the tech giant's extensive research and development experience, particularly in the realm of batteries.The local start-up secured a spot in the global top 15 of the OPPO Inspiration Challenge 2023, surpassing over 650 competitors with its groundbreaking vision of paper batteries for consumer electronics.

Furthermore, as part of the global top 45 proposals, Flint will continue to enjoy partnership opportunities with OPPO, including access to a US$190,000 ($260,900) incubation fund as well as cloud resources and technical support from Amazon Web Services.

First is Bluepha with its proprietary material, Bluepha PHA. While it has plastic-like characteristics, this natural polymer is marine-degradable - thereby reducing the harmful effects of plastics in our oceans. Bluepha posits that by using this material in consumer electronics packaging instead of plastic, it could help OPPO be more environmentally friendly.

"Our factory in Estonia is able to service Europe... but we need help with expanding into Asia," she said. The remaining winning proposals include one from Ommo Technologies, featuring Orbit - a 3D tracking technology designed to aid surgeons in monitoring surgical tools within a patient's body. The other proposal is from SkiteLight, which introduced a patented perovskite display that is not only brighter but also more energy efficient than current LCD and OLED displays.

