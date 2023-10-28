Barca to investigate alleged racial abuse of Vinicius in Clasico

A video published by Spanish media outlets appeared to show a home supporter calling the Brazilian winger a"monkey", while an object that looks like a banana skin also appears to be thrown from elsewhere.

Vinicius, jeered by fans at Barcelona's temporary Olympic Stadium home throughout, particularly upset them when he was substituted late on after Jude Bellingham scored his second goal in stoppage time to win Madrid the game.

"He came off very calmly, I told him he had to come off a bit quicker... I helped him off," said the Italian coach. The winger highlighted another video of a child appearing to make a racist gesture at him in the same match.

He has been the victim of racist abuse on multiple other occasions during his time in Spain, although often no action has been taken by the law.

