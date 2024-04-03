Banner for TCM Child Massage Services in Jurong Removed After Backlash

A banner advertising TCM child massage services in Jurong has been taken down due to the use of inappropriate images of young children. The promotion of the clinic's services received backlash from the public.

Banner touting TCM child massage services in Jurong removed after backlash over use of inappropriate child photosSINGAPORE — A banner advertising traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) child massage services in Jurong has been removed after inappropriate images of young children were used in the promotion of the clinic's services.

