Bankrupt car dealer used almost S$264,000 in customers' down payments to invest in China, gets jail

New: You can now listen to articles.SINGAPORE: A bankrupt man who managed a car dealership registered under his partner's name pocketed almost S$264,000 (US$193,000) in down payments from six customers and used it for an investment in China.

Wong managed the operations of Prince Auto while the other man dealt with administrative work. Wong promised him S$2,000 a month with commission whenever a deal was successful. However, he pocketed the money by spending it on a wine investment opportunity in China, and other purposes.

He told investigators that he used Prince Auto's customers' down payments for these investments. After that, he began"rolling" the money he collected from subsequent customers to make further investments or towards transferring vehicle ownership for earlier customers. headtopics.com

Instead, all six vehicles were repossessed by the finance company around September 2015, and Wong did not answer any of the victims' calls.He said Wong was a captain in the Singapore Armed Forces for a decade before venturing into sales, where he found himself very successful selling cars."Due to his experience and expertise and clientele however, he was still heavily sought after by car dealers and companies," Mr Wee said.

Wong was later told that the entire shipment had been seized by China's customs authority and would be confiscated. Mr Wee said his client is old and performs the role of primary caregiver to his elderly wife, whose health has taken a turn for the worse. headtopics.com

