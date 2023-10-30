Bank of Japan Signals End to Negative Interest Rates

The Bank of Japan has been making hawkish comments recently, signaling a possible end to negative interest rates in the coming months. Governor Kazuo Ueda aims to dismantle the controversial monetary stimulus implemented by his predecessor. This change in stance follows the BOJ's decision to relax its cap on long-term rates last month.

