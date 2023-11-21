Bank accounts frozen and funds confiscated for people remitting funds to China

People sending money to China via remittance companies licensed in Singapore have complained that their funds have been frozen or confiscated by the authorities there. The Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) received 39 complaints between Jan 1 and Nov 14, with 14 cases reported after Oct 18. The affected individuals had their recipient bank accounts in China frozen, and some had their remitted funds confiscated.

Around 1,000 Chinese nationals are affected, with approximately 30 million yuan (S$5.6 million) in funds involved. More than 100 people visited the Police Cantonment Complex on Nov 19 to lodge reports





