Bangladesh’s opposition chief held after anti-PM protests

The police also accused protesters of setting fire to a bus in the early hours of Sunday morning, after a blaze in which one person was killed and another badly burned.Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman said the leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Mr Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, had been “detained for interrogation”.

Mr Alamgir, 75, the BNP’s secretary-general, has led the party since BNP chairwoman and two-time former premier Khaleda Zia was arrested and jailed, and her son went into exile in Britain. Saturday’s protests by BNP and the largest Islamist party, Jamaat-e-Islami, were the biggest so far in 2023, AFP journalists at the site said, and marked a new phase in their campaigning with a general election due before the end of January.

Protests descended into several hours of violent clashes in central Dhaka, and both the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami called for a nationwide strike on Sunday to protest against the violence. Security on Sunday was tight in the capital, with thousands of members of security forces patrolling the streets.Officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas at protesters after they burned tyres on a road and tried to vandalise vehicles, district police chief Golan Mostofa Russell said. headtopics.com

The United States on Saturday condemned the clashes and called for “calm and restraint on all sides”, warning that it would consider visa restrictions on those responsible.She has overseen rapid economic growth, with Bangladesh overtaking neighbouring India in gross domestic product per capita, but inflation has risen, and Ms Hasina’s government is accused of corruption and human rights abuses.

