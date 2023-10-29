Bangladesh police break up anti-PM protest with tear gas, rubber bullets

DHAKA - Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at huge crowds of Bangladesh opposition supporters Saturday to break up a giant protest against the prime minister, with an officer and a protester killed in several hours of violent clashes in central Dhaka.

Live footage on the verified Facebook page of the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) showed thousands of people running for safety as sound grenades went off one after another and plumes of black smoke rose from the roads.

One officer was killed and more than 100 injured, said Dhaka Metropolitan Police spokesman Faruk Hossain, telling AFP: “The constable was hacked in the head by opposition activists.”“Shamim Molla, one of our youth wing leaders, was shot dead by police. His body is at a hospital at Rajarbagh (in central Dhaka),” Sayrul Kabir Khan, a spokesman of the party, told AFP. headtopics.com

Hasina – daughter of the country’s founding leader – has been in power for 15 years and has overseen rapid economic growth with Bangladesh overtaking neighbouring India in GDP per capita, but inflation has risen and her government is accused of corruption and human rights abuses.

The clashes began in front of the city’s largest Catholic church when rowdy opposition supporters fought with sticks and allegedly torched a bus and a police post.“Police and armed ruling party cadres attacked our peaceful rally,” party spokesman Zahir Uddin Swapan told AFP.বিএনপি কার্যালয়কে “ক্রাইম সিন” উল্লেখ করে কর্ডন টেপ দিয়ে মুড়িয়ে দিচ্ছে পুলিশ। headtopics.com

Hundreds of opposition activists were detained in the days running up to the rally, officials confirmed, but her supporters poured into Dhaka on Saturday, crammed into buses despite checkpoints on roads into the capital, and even riding on top of packed trains.

